Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 32,019 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

IEP stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.33 and a beta of 0.95. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.