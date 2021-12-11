Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,971 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 133.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

AGIO stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

