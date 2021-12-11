Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,431 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $522.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

