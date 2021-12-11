Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 964,099 Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 39.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $5.84 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.