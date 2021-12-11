Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

