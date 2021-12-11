Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Welltower were worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $82.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

