West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 1,861 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 211,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 102.1% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

