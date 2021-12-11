West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHG opened at $31.42 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

