West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 1,380 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,952,000 after buying an additional 208,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,866. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.71 and a 12 month high of $132.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

