West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 428 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 114,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $158.25 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

