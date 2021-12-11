West Family Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 53.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 457,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 570.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 529,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after buying an additional 450,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock worth $20,897,604. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

