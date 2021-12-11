WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $131.28 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,665 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 3.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $131,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $79.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

