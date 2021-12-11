WestEnd Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Medtronic by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

