Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $553.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report $553.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $564.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $338.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

WAL stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $107.09. 908,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,355. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

