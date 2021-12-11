WFA of San Diego LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.