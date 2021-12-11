WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $248.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average of $223.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

