WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 2,517 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 187.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after buying an additional 1,284,483 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

