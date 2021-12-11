WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 361 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

ACN stock opened at $379.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.66 and its 200-day moving average is $328.34. The company has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $379.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

