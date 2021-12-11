Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$11.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.08.

WCP stock opened at C$7.64 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.26.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,665,356.52. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $276,466.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

