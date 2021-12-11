Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WHITF stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

