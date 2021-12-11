window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);LENDINVEST (LON:LINV) Price Target Raised to GBX 275 at Berenberg Bank

window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);LENDINVEST (LON:LINV) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.58) to GBX 275 ($3.65) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

LON LINV opened at GBX 198 ($2.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £272.64 million and a PE ratio of 9.52. has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.60 ($3.04). The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.30.

