Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,486.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on WZZAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,960.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5,450.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

WZZAF stock remained flat at $$50.05 during trading on Monday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

