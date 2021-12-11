Wolfe Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Wolfe Research restated their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUV. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,065,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,256,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.