Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $626.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report sales of $626.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $620.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $636.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $509.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,414. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $145,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $679,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 96.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 74,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 183.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $247,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.