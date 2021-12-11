Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Major Shareholder Acquires $241,250.00 in Stock

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 13,458 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $129,465.96.

NASDAQ XLO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,476. Xilio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). As a group, research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics Inc will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

XLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

