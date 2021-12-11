Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stake Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBEU. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 559.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEU opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

