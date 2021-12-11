Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.37. Xunlei shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 324,942 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 65.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

