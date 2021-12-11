Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 24,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 30,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

