Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $151.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.42.
YUM opened at $133.87 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average is $124.87.
In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
