Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $151.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.42.

YUM opened at $133.87 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average is $124.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

