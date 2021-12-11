Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAON opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,994 shares of company stock worth $2,734,565. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AAON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

