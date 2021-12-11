Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post $7.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings per share of $7.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 to $8.88. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $5.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $22.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.09 to $24.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $31.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.59 to $35.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $800.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $610.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $723.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

