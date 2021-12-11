Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $5.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $25.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.72 to $25.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $32.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.61 to $37.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,721.40 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,769.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,721.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.