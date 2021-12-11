Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report $27.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.52 million. Conifer posted sales of $30.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $115.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.08 million to $118.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conifer stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $23.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 38,868 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Conifer by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

