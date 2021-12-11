Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the highest is $3.76. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.11 to $15.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after buying an additional 155,036 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

