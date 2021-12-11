Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.04. Incyte posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.40. 1,810,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,829. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Incyte by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Incyte by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Incyte by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

