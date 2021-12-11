Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $738.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce sales of $738.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.10 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $658.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

ATI stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after buying an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,773,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

