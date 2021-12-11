Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Green Plains posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after buying an additional 2,181,575 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

