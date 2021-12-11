Zacks: Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $47.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the lowest is $47.00 million. Impinj posted sales of $36.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $185.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $224.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,059,334 shares of company stock worth $82,819,355. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.51. The stock had a trading volume of 584,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,632. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

