Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.56. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.77. 43,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,871. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301 over the last three months. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

