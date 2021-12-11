Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.56. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.77. 43,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,871. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301 over the last three months. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.