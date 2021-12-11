Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,816 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,069,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 1,405,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,758. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.