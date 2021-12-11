Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.44). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 84,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

In other news, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci acquired 1,542,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499,998.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

