Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.

ACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.12. 2,996,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,205. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

