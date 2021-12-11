Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report sales of $12.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.60 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $48.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. 17,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,060. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

