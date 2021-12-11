Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Logitech International by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 1,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 396,443 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,153,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 427,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

