Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report sales of $446.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $450.82 million. Lumentum reported sales of $478.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE opened at $100.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.