Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Outset Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:OM traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. 285,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,933. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.55.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $64,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,499 shares of company stock worth $9,134,712. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

