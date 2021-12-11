Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report $18.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $19.30 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $17.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $65.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.77 million, with estimates ranging from $68.01 million to $71.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMED. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 30.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

