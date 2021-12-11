Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.59. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 306.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $160.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

