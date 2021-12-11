Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce sales of $600.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.30 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 1,012,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,776. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

