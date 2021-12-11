Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce sales of $600.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.30 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 1,012,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,776. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
