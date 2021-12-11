Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.44. Lear reported earnings of $3.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $17.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lear by 116,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Lear by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 12.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.63. 580,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,270. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.45 and a 200 day moving average of $171.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.